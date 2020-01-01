 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Motorbreath 15 Pre-Rolls 3.5g

by Grow Sciences

Grow Sciences Cannabis Pre-rolls Motorbreath 15 Pre-Rolls 3.5g

About this product

Motorbreath 15 Pre-Rolls 3.5g by Grow Sciences

About this strain

Motorbreath

Motorbreath
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Named after its excessively gassy flavor and smell, Motorbreath crosses Chemdog and SFV OG Kush. This award-winning strain produces a flavorful smoke with notes of fuel, earth, and citrus. If you’re an OG fan, Motorbreath is a must-try, but novices should be aware of its potent effects. 

About this brand

Grow Sciences Logo
We are Grow Sciences. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, our focus is on cultivating elite genetics and producing the highest quality, craft cannabis on the market that is free of mildew, mold, and pesticides. All of our cannabis is grown with the utmost patience, effort, and care.