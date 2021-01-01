 Loading…

Orange Daquiri

We are Grow Sciences. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, our focus is on cultivating elite genetics and producing the highest quality, craft cannabis on the market that is free of mildew, mold, and pesticides. All of our cannabis is grown with the utmost patience, effort, and care.

Orange Daiquiri

Orange Daiquiri

Orange Daiquiri was bred by Cannarado and popularized by Jungle Boys. This strain crosses Orange Cookies and Grape Pie to give us a sweet citrus aroma with added pine and diesel flavors. It tastes like mandarin liqueur with gas and herbal notes. Flowers grow medium-sized with purple highlights, long orange hairs, and a glittering coat of resin. Orange Daiquiri is a potent strain with a powerful high that comes on strong with deep body relaxation.

