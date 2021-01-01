About this product

Our Cold Cure Rosin is Fresh Press that is placed into a mason jar and left to sit at room temperature until it butters up and the terpenes rise to the top of the jar. Our lab techs then whip it to achieve our smooth creamy consistency. While the overall color will vary, Cold Cure is known to have a light yellowish pale color to it. Available in a variety of strain to the Arizona Medical and Recreational market.