 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. Tier 1 LHR Badder Fruity Nelson

Tier 1 LHR Badder Fruity Nelson

by Grow Sciences

Write a review
Grow Sciences Concentrates Solventless Tier 1 LHR Badder Fruity Nelson

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Strawnana X Willies Kush Cake

About this brand

Grow Sciences Logo
We are Grow Sciences. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, our focus is on cultivating elite genetics and producing the highest quality, craft cannabis on the market that is free of mildew, mold, and pesticides. All of our cannabis is grown with the utmost patience, effort, and care.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review