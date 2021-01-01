 Loading…

Tier 1 LHR Cold Cure Orange Willie

by Grow Sciences

Grow Sciences Concentrates Solventless Tier 1 LHR Cold Cure Orange Willie

About this product

Orange Daiquiri X Willies Kush Cake Our Cold Cure Rosin is Fresh Press that is placed into a mason jar and left to sit at room temperature until it butters up and the terpenes rise to the top of the jar. Our lab techs then whip it to achieve our smooth creamy consistency. While the overall color will vary, Cold Cure is known to have a light yellowish pale color to it.

About this brand

We are Grow Sciences. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, our focus is on cultivating elite genetics and producing the highest quality, craft cannabis on the market that is free of mildew, mold, and pesticides. All of our cannabis is grown with the utmost patience, effort, and care.

