Tier 1 LHR Cold Cure Strawnana
by Grow Sciences
Solventless Extract Our Cold Cure Rosin is Fresh Press that is placed into a mason jar and left to sit at room temperature until it butters up and the terpenes rise to the top of the jar. Our lab techs then whip it to achieve our smooth creamy consistency. While the overall color will vary, Cold Cure is known to have a light yellowish pale color to it.
Grow Sciences
Strawberry Banana
- Limonene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Strawberry Banana, sometimes known as Strawnana for short, is an indica marijuana strain developed by DNA Genetics in collaboration with Serious Seeds. A genetic cross of Crockett’s Banana Kush and the “Strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum, Strawberry Banana inherited a sweet, fruity flavor, hence the name. Known for its heavy resin production and high-THC content, Strawberry Banana produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness.
