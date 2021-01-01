 Loading…

Tru Triangle

by Grow Sciences

Grow Sciences Cannabis Flower Tru Triangle

About this product

The plant and its buds have a very pungent and diesel-like aroma. Upon deeper inhales, a skunk undertone is also apparent, perhaps due to its strong OG Kush heritage. The spicy taste is evident but the sour aftertaste of lemony flavors is what the strain is known for. This sourness is quite heavy and comes with hints of pine and earthy flavor, making for an interesting taste that brings on relaxing and euphoric effects. This strain is perfect for adventurous people , creative minds, and social butterflies.

About this brand

Grow Sciences Logo
We are Grow Sciences. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, our focus is on cultivating elite genetics and producing the highest quality, craft cannabis on the market that is free of mildew, mold, and pesticides. All of our cannabis is grown with the utmost patience, effort, and care.

