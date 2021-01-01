About this product

The plant and its buds have a very pungent and diesel-like aroma. Upon deeper inhales, a skunk undertone is also apparent, perhaps due to its strong OG Kush heritage. The spicy taste is evident but the sour aftertaste of lemony flavors is what the strain is known for. This sourness is quite heavy and comes with hints of pine and earthy flavor, making for an interesting taste that brings on relaxing and euphoric effects. This strain is perfect for adventurous people , creative minds, and social butterflies.