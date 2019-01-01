A-Train
A-Train is an indica leaning hybrid with an herbal, musky aroma. It has a relaxing, almost sedating, effect. This cultivar can help prevent bacterial infections, making it great for cold and flu season. Medicinal properties: anticancer, antioxidant, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, analgesic, antiviral, antiseptic, decongestant
Grow West Cannabis Company
Grow West is a community-centered, family-owned company dedicated to safely producing high-quality medical cannabis.