Gelato Cake
by District Cannabis
1 gram
$20.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
ACDC is a high-CBD strain and Cannatonic phenotype with a strong earthy aroma. Due to its low THC and high CBD, it is non-psychoactive and will not have an intoxicating effect. Kief is highly concentrated and tends to yield higher lab results than flower. It can be smoked by itself, mixed with flower, or used in cooking.
ACDC is a sativa-dominant phenotype of the high-CBD cannabis strain Cannatonic with a remarkably high CBD:THC ratio. This strain induces little-to-no intoxicating effects and helps many patients treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and the negative effects of chemotherapy, all with a clear head.