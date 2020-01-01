 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
ACDC Kief

by Grow West Cannabis Company

Cannabinoids

THC
0.07%
CBD
16.0%
$50.00
About this product

ACDC is a high-CBD strain and Cannatonic phenotype with a strong earthy aroma. Due to its low THC and high CBD, it is non-psychoactive and will not have an intoxicating effect. Kief is highly concentrated and tends to yield higher lab results than flower. It can be smoked by itself, mixed with flower, or used in cooking.

About this strain

ACDC

ACDC
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

ACDC is a sativa-dominant phenotype of the high-CBD cannabis strain Cannatonic with a remarkably high CBD:THC ratio. This strain induces little-to-no intoxicating effects and helps many patients treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and the negative effects of chemotherapy, all with a clear head.

About this brand

Grow West Cannabis Company is a community-centered, Maryland-owned company dedicated to safely producing high-quality medical cannabis. Our mission is to produce wholesome, natural, healing plants for the mond, body, and spirit.