Afterburner

by Grow West Cannabis Company

Afterburner is an indica-leaning hybrid with an earthy, mint aroma. This cultivar can help relieve stress and anxiety. Its pain relieving and anti-inflammatory properties allow patients to feel comfortable and relax after a long day. Medicinal properties: antimicrobial, antiepileptic, antiviral, antifungal, antiseptic

fridge72

Amazing flower! Great in am even better in the evening! Grab everytime I get a chance!!

Grow West is a community-centered, family-owned company dedicated to safely producing high-quality medical cannabis.