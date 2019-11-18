fridge72
on November 18th, 2019
Amazing flower! Great in am even better in the evening! Grab everytime I get a chance!!
Afterburner is an indica-leaning hybrid with an earthy, mint aroma. This cultivar can help relieve stress and anxiety. Its pain relieving and anti-inflammatory properties allow patients to feel comfortable and relax after a long day. Medicinal properties: antimicrobial, antiepileptic, antiviral, antifungal, antiseptic
