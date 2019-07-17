 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Angus

by Grow West Cannabis Company

4.01
Angus

About this product

Angus is an indica leaning hybrid with an earthy, floral aroma. It has a calming effect on the body, making it best for evening use. Its antioxidant properties can help protect cells from harmful free radicals. Medicinal properties: antifungal, antibacterial, stress relief, anti-inflammatory, antimutagenic, antiviral

1 customer review

4.01

40somethinscientist

As an interesting Special the wife obtained this curious strain for a buck with purchase of.... It is an odd stroll down memory lane to the cannabis akin to boutique grass, circa early 90's. With less to compare it to back then it seemed like an end all, snake oil~esque staple in anyone's cabinet whom can A: afford it, and B: find it. The same still holds true today unfortunately yet deservedly......what was a buck Saturday 7-6 is $40 7-12. Like Oro Blanco (another staple in our stable; it's not heady, don't buy it if you wish to have deep, meaningful conversations with your Bearded Dragon; it's mostly for pain, anxiety, and seemingly extends any 'kicker' one may utilize; smokable or prescribed. OB RSO can decrease opioid dosages to manageable levels...too much to write about) it's a great 'extender' or to be used in addition to another strain. I like both enough to be droning on about them anyway. A good smoke for sundown and a worthwhile book, or Mario Kart.

About this brand

Grow West is a community-centered, family-owned company dedicated to safely producing high-quality medical cannabis.