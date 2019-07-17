40somethinscientist on July 17th, 2019

As an interesting Special the wife obtained this curious strain for a buck with purchase of.... It is an odd stroll down memory lane to the cannabis akin to boutique grass, circa early 90's. With less to compare it to back then it seemed like an end all, snake oil~esque staple in anyone's cabinet whom can A: afford it, and B: find it. The same still holds true today unfortunately yet deservedly......what was a buck Saturday 7-6 is $40 7-12. Like Oro Blanco (another staple in our stable; it's not heady, don't buy it if you wish to have deep, meaningful conversations with your Bearded Dragon; it's mostly for pain, anxiety, and seemingly extends any 'kicker' one may utilize; smokable or prescribed. OB RSO can decrease opioid dosages to manageable levels...too much to write about) it's a great 'extender' or to be used in addition to another strain. I like both enough to be droning on about them anyway. A good smoke for sundown and a worthwhile book, or Mario Kart.