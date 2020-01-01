 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Angus Pre-Roll

by Grow West Cannabis Company

Angus is an indica leaning hybrid with an earthy, floral aroma. It has a calming effect on the body, making it best for evening use. Its antioxidant properties can help protect cells from harmful free radicals. Each 0.5g pre-roll is packed to burn smoothly and evenly. Medicinal properties: antifungal, antibacterial, stress relief, anti-inflammatory, antimutagenic, antiviral

Grow West Cannabis Company is a community-centered, Maryland-owned company dedicated to safely producing high-quality medical cannabis. Our mission is to produce wholesome, natural, healing plants for the mond, body, and spirit.