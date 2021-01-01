Blue Magoo
Blue Magoo is a well-balanced hybrid with a musky pine aroma. It is known to be a cross of DJ Short Blueberry and Major League Bud. Common terpenes: beta-myrcene, beta-caryophyllene, limonene, ocimene, alpha-pinene
Grow West Cannabis Company
Grow West Cannabis Company is a community-centered, Maryland-owned company dedicated to safely producing high-quality medical cannabis. Our mission is to produce wholesome, natural, healing plants for the mond, body, and spirit.
