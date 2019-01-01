 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Canna-So-Hard

Canna-So-Hard

by Grow West Cannabis Company

Write a review
Grow West Cannabis Company Cannabis Flower Canna-So-Hard

Reserve online, pick up in-store

Cannabinoids

THC
19.7%
CBD
0.0%
$48.00

Also at 1 other store nearby

Store updated

About this product

Canna-So-Hard is an indica leaning hybrid with a musky, spicy aroma. It has a relaxing, calming effect. It can help relieve the body and mind simultaneously; pain and inflammation in the body, stress and anxiety in the mind. Medicinal properties: antimutagenic, antifungal, antibacterial, anti-tumor, reduce alcohol cravings

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Grow West Cannabis Company Logo
Grow West is a community-centered, family-owned company dedicated to safely producing high-quality medical cannabis.