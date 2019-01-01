Canna Tsu x Timewreck
Canna-Tsu x Timewreck is an indica leaning hybrid with a sweet earthy aroma. Its effects fall somewhere between relaxing and energizing. This cultivar is great for relieving stress and anxiety. Medicinal properties: analgesic, anti-inflammatory, antimutagenic, antiviral, antiseptic, decongestant
Grow West is a community-centered, family-owned company dedicated to safely producing high-quality medical cannabis.