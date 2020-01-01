Chem 91 x Aliendawg Pre-Roll
About this product
Chem 91 x Aliendawg is an indica leaning hybrid with a woodsy, pine aroma. The parentage of Chem 91 is unknown, while Aliendawg is a Chemdawg x Alien Technology cross. Each 0.5g pre-roll is packed to burn smoothly and evenly.
About this brand
Grow West Cannabis Company
Grow West Cannabis Company is a community-centered, Maryland-owned company dedicated to safely producing high-quality medical cannabis. Our mission is to produce wholesome, natural, healing plants for the mond, body, and spirit.