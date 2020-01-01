 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Chem 91 x Aliendawg Pre-Roll

by Grow West Cannabis Company

About this product

Chem 91 x Aliendawg is an indica leaning hybrid with a woodsy, pine aroma. The parentage of Chem 91 is unknown, while Aliendawg is a Chemdawg x Alien Technology cross. Each 0.5g pre-roll is packed to burn smoothly and evenly.

About this brand

Grow West Cannabis Company is a community-centered, Maryland-owned company dedicated to safely producing high-quality medical cannabis. Our mission is to produce wholesome, natural, healing plants for the mond, body, and spirit.