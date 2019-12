MaxPot420 on May 2nd, 2019

Smells and tastes unlike any flower I've encountered before. The body-high is dominant, but the head-high is also apparent, almost sharpening one's focus. The high seems less spacey and lethargic mentally. Physically, there is some couch-lock, and a desire to not move around too much. It's a nice change of pace, for those who like some variety in their strains.