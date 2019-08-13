 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Durban x Cindy 99

by Grow West Cannabis Company

About this product

Durban x Cindy 99 is a sativa leaning hybrid with a floral, citrus aroma. Some patients have compared the smell to Sour Patch Kids. Patient feedback suggests that it can help manage ADD without adding anxiety. It is also reported to boost moods, reduce social anxiety, reduce motion sickness, and relax without causing fatigue. Medicinal properties: anti-mutagenic, anti-inflammatory, anti-fungal, antibacterial, antiviral, decongestant

MairzyDoats

I have had this wonderful strain from several Dispensaries in Baltimore, Maryland especially ReLeaf Shop. I am still learning what questions to ask as a medical patient (former solo recreational smoker), and whenever I go to ReLeaf I specifically tell them what symptoms I am having. Usually I’m in pain or having issues with my mental health, this was a particularly difficult few weeks and I expressed to my Budtender that I need something « uplifting », and to decrease anxiety, mood swings, depression and the like. This strain helped quite a bit, I actually smiled as I blew out the first few puffs. I’d recommend anyone to buy at least a gram of it, that way you can say you’ve tried it and you may find this strain works for you.

About this brand

Grow West is a community-centered, family-owned company dedicated to safely producing high-quality medical cannabis.