MairzyDoats on August 13th, 2019

I have had this wonderful strain from several Dispensaries in Baltimore, Maryland especially ReLeaf Shop. I am still learning what questions to ask as a medical patient (former solo recreational smoker), and whenever I go to ReLeaf I specifically tell them what symptoms I am having. Usually I’m in pain or having issues with my mental health, this was a particularly difficult few weeks and I expressed to my Budtender that I need something « uplifting », and to decrease anxiety, mood swings, depression and the like. This strain helped quite a bit, I actually smiled as I blew out the first few puffs. I’d recommend anyone to buy at least a gram of it, that way you can say you’ve tried it and you may find this strain works for you.