East Coast Sour Diesel x Tangerine Haze
About this product
ECSD x Tangerine Haze is a sativa with a sweet pine aroma. It has an uplifting effect that makes it great for daytime use. It can help you stay focused while easing stress, anxiety, and depression. Medicinal properties: antibacterial, antifungal, antioxidant, anticancer, analgesic, anti-inflammatory
About this brand
Grow West Cannabis Company
Grow West is a community-centered, family-owned company dedicated to safely producing high-quality medical cannabis.