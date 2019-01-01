 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
East Coast Sour Diesel x Tangerine Haze

by Grow West Cannabis Company

Grow West Cannabis Company Cannabis Flower East Coast Sour Diesel x Tangerine Haze

ECSD x Tangerine Haze is a sativa with a sweet pine aroma. It has an uplifting effect that makes it great for daytime use. It can help you stay focused while easing stress, anxiety, and depression. Medicinal properties: antibacterial, antifungal, antioxidant, anticancer, analgesic, anti-inflammatory

Grow West is a community-centered, family-owned company dedicated to safely producing high-quality medical cannabis.