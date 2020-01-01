 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Flo Walker from award-winning breeder, The Vault Genetics, is an exceptional indica-dominant cross with potency and flavor. By combining the legendary likes of Skywalker OG and DJ Short’s Flo, Flo Walker takes on the calming sedative body of its Afghani parentage while commingling with Flo’s brilliant flavor and clear mental state. Enjoy this strain in the evening to temper physical pain and restlessness.

Grow West Cannabis Company is a community-centered, Maryland-owned company dedicated to safely producing high-quality medical cannabis. Our mission is to produce wholesome, natural, healing plants for the mond, body, and spirit.