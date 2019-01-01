Frosted Oranges
by Grow West Cannabis CompanyWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Frosted Oranges is an indica leaning hybrid with a citrus aroma. It gently facilitates comfort and relaxation through its sedative effects. It's great for patients seeking relief from chronic pain and inflammation, as well as insomnia. Best for night-time use. ⠀ Medicinal properties: antibacterial, anti-cancer, anti-anxiety, anti-depressant
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Grow West Cannabis Company
Grow West is a community-centered, family-owned company dedicated to safely producing high-quality medical cannabis.