Frosted Oranges

by Grow West Cannabis Company

About this product

Frosted Oranges is an indica leaning hybrid with a citrus aroma. It gently facilitates comfort and relaxation through its sedative effects. It's great for patients seeking relief from chronic pain and inflammation, as well as insomnia. Best for night-time use. ⠀ Medicinal properties: antibacterial, anti-cancer, anti-anxiety, anti-depressant

About this brand

Grow West is a community-centered, family-owned company dedicated to safely producing high-quality medical cannabis.