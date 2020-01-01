Frosted Oranges Pre-Roll
Frosted Oranges is an indica leaning hybrid with a citrus aroma. It is a The White x Agent Orange cross. Each 0.5g pre-roll is packed to burn smoothly and evenly.
Grow West Cannabis Company is a community-centered, Maryland-owned company dedicated to safely producing high-quality medical cannabis. Our mission is to produce wholesome, natural, healing plants for the mond, body, and spirit.