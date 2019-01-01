Fruity Pebbles OG x Sour Dub
About this product
FPOG x Sour Dub is a sativa leaning hybrid with an earthy, citrus aroma. It has an uplifting effect that can help boost moods and increase clarity. Patients may also experience relief from pain and inflammation. Great for day use Medicinal properties: anticancer, antioxidant, antibacterial, antifungal
About this brand
Grow West Cannabis Company
Grow West is a community-centered, family-owned company dedicated to safely producing high-quality medical cannabis.