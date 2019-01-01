 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Fruity Pebbles OG x Sour Dub

Fruity Pebbles OG x Sour Dub

by Grow West Cannabis Company

Write a review
Grow West Cannabis Company Cannabis Flower Fruity Pebbles OG x Sour Dub

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

FPOG x Sour Dub is a sativa leaning hybrid with an earthy, citrus aroma. It has an uplifting effect that can help boost moods and increase clarity. Patients may also experience relief from pain and inflammation. Great for day use Medicinal properties: anticancer, antioxidant, antibacterial, antifungal

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Grow West Cannabis Company Logo
Grow West is a community-centered, family-owned company dedicated to safely producing high-quality medical cannabis.