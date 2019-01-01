Grape Stomper x The White
About this product
Grape Stomper x The White is a well-balanced hybrid with a sharp earthy aroma. It can help patients manage stress, anxiety, and depression. It is not likely to have an overly sedating or energizing effect, and can be a suitable option for any time of day. Medicinal properties: anti-inflammatory, analgesic, antimutagenic, anti-cancer, antifungal, antibacterial
About this brand
Grow West Cannabis Company
Grow West is a community-centered, family-owned company dedicated to safely producing high-quality medical cannabis.