by Grow West Cannabis Company

About this product

Grape Stomper x The White is a well-balanced hybrid with a sharp earthy aroma. It can help patients manage stress, anxiety, and depression. It is not likely to have an overly sedating or energizing effect, and can be a suitable option for any time of day. Medicinal properties: anti-inflammatory, analgesic, antimutagenic, anti-cancer, antifungal, antibacterial

About this brand

Grow West is a community-centered, family-owned company dedicated to safely producing high-quality medical cannabis.