  5. Lamb's Bread Pre-Roll 1g
Sativa

Lamb's Bread Pre-Roll 1g

by Grow West Cannabis Company

Grow West Cannabis Company Cannabis Pre-rolls Lamb's Bread Pre-Roll 1g

About this strain

Lamb's Bread

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Also called "Lamb's Breath," Lamb's Bread is a bright green and sticky sativa strain. The effects have been known to give mass amounts of energy and positive introspection. Stress subsides quickly from the Lamb's Bread buzz, which can help ease depression. The origins of this plant comes from Jamaica and it has been reported that even Bob Marley himself has encountered this wonderful slice of cannabis genealogy.

About this brand

Grow West Cannabis Company is a community-centered, Maryland-owned company dedicated to safely producing high-quality medical cannabis. Our mission is to produce wholesome, natural, healing plants for the mond, body, and spirit.