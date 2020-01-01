Mandarin Cookies Kief
About this product
Mandarin Cookies is an indica leaning hybrid with a woodsy, mint aroma. It is a Forum Cookies x Mandarin Sunset cross. Kief is highly concentrated and tends to yield higher lab results than flower. It can be smoked by itself, mixed with flower, or used in cooking.
About this strain
Mandarin Cookies
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Sweet citrus and diesel flavors come together in this strain, a breeding project from Ethos in Colorado. Crossing Forum Cut Cookies with Mandarin Sunset, Mandarin Cookies’ tasty terpene profile has won multiple concentrate awards. The high is sedate and calming, making this strain a great choice for an after-dinner dessert with friends that doesn’t glue you to the couch.