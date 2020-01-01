 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Forum Cookies x Aliendog Cherry Kief

Forum Cookies x Aliendog Cherry Kief

by Grow West Cannabis Company

Forum Cookies x Aliendog Cherry is a sativa leaning hybrid with a spicy, citrus aroma. Its lineage includes the following crosses: Girl Durban Poison x Kush, Chemdawg x Alien Technology, and Granddaddy Purple x Durban Poison. Kief is highly concentrated and tends to yield higher lab results than flower. It can be smoked by itself, mixed with flower, or used in cooking.

Grow West Cannabis Company is a community-centered, Maryland-owned company dedicated to safely producing high-quality medical cannabis. Our mission is to produce wholesome, natural, healing plants for the mond, body, and spirit.