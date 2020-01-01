Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Forum Cookies x Aliendog Cherry is a sativa leaning hybrid with a spicy, citrus aroma. Its lineage includes the following crosses: Girl Durban Poison x Kush, Chemdawg x Alien Technology, and Granddaddy Purple x Durban Poison. Kief is highly concentrated and tends to yield higher lab results than flower. It can be smoked by itself, mixed with flower, or used in cooking.
Be the first to review this product.