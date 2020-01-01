Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Southwest Stomper x William's Wonder is an indica leaning hybrid with a strong musk aroma. Southwest Stomper is a Grape Stomper x Afgooey cross, while the parentage of William's Wonder is unknown. Kief is highly concentrated and tends to yield higher lab results than flower. It can be smoked by itself, mixed with flower, or used in cooking.
Be the first to review this product.