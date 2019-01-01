Memory Loss
About this product
Memory Loss is an indica leaning hybrid with an earthy mint aroma. It is relaxing, but not sedating. It can help ease symptoms of depression, allowing patients to focus their energy elsewhere. Medicinal properties: anti-inflammatory, analgesic, antimutagenic, stress relief, antimicrobial, muscle relaxer
About this brand
Grow West Cannabis Company
Grow West is a community-centered, family-owned company dedicated to safely producing high-quality medical cannabis.