  5. Memory Loss Pre-roll

Memory Loss Pre-roll

by Grow West Cannabis Company

About this product

Memory Loss is an indica leaning hybrid with an earthy, mint aroma. It is a Amnesia Haze x Face Off OG cross. Each 0.5g pre-roll is packed to burn smoothly and evenly.

About this strain

Memory Loss

Memory Loss

Memory Loss is a fast-finishing 70% sativa hybrid from Archive Seed Bank that smells very much like a Dutch Haze, with a strong, peppery incense odor and undertones of bubblegum and fruit. This cross of Amnesia Haze and a Face Off OG male produces large, easy to grow plants and heavy yields. Memory Loss is named for its mind-warping high that can leave users in a disoriented and forgetful mental state.

About this brand

Grow West Cannabis Company is a community-centered, Maryland-owned company dedicated to safely producing high-quality medical cannabis. Our mission is to produce wholesome, natural, healing plants for the mond, body, and spirit.