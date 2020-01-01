Golden Strawberry Pre-roll
by Curio Wellness
1 piece
$8.00
Memory Loss is an indica leaning hybrid with an earthy, mint aroma. It is a Amnesia Haze x Face Off OG cross. Each 0.5g pre-roll is packed to burn smoothly and evenly.
Memory Loss is a fast-finishing 70% sativa hybrid from Archive Seed Bank that smells very much like a Dutch Haze, with a strong, peppery incense odor and undertones of bubblegum and fruit. This cross of Amnesia Haze and a Face Off OG male produces large, easy to grow plants and heavy yields. Memory Loss is named for its mind-warping high that can leave users in a disoriented and forgetful mental state.