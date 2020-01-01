 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Nurse Jackie

Nurse Jackie

by Grow West Cannabis Company

Write a review
Grow West Cannabis Company Cannabis Flower Nurse Jackie

Reserve online, pick up in-store

Cannabinoids

THC
23.3897%
CBD
0.0%
$60.00

Also at 3 other stores nearby

Store updated

About this product

Nurse Jackie is a sativa with a piney, herbal aroma. It is a cross of Jack the Ripper x Medicine Woman.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Nurse Jackie

Nurse Jackie

Meet your new herbal caretaker, Nurse Jackie. She's an 85/15 sativa-dominant hybrid originally bred by Homegrown Natural Wonders, who crossed Jack the Ripper with Medicine Woman to create this sour lemon-flavored strain. Nurse Jackie is a dependable medicine no matter how early in the day it may be; her unencumbered, clear-headed buzz allows you to go about your day with relative ease, but novice consumers should be aware that this strain typically boasts a high THC content which can induce anxiety in some individuals. All phenotypes stretch tall, but Nurse Jackie can either lean toward the sour, rounded buds of Medicine Woman or the citrus-smelling, pointed flowers characteristic of Jack the Ripper.

About this brand

Grow West Cannabis Company Logo
Grow West Cannabis Company is a community-centered, Maryland-owned company dedicated to safely producing high-quality medical cannabis. Our mission is to produce wholesome, natural, healing plants for the mond, body, and spirit.