Sativa

Nurse Jackie Pre-Roll 0.5g

by Grow West Cannabis Company

About this product

About this strain

Nurse Jackie

Nurse Jackie

Nurse Jackie is an 85/15 sativa-dominant hybrid originally bred by Homegrown Natural Wonders, who crossed Jack the Ripper with Medicine Woman to create this sour lemon-flavored strain. Nurse Jackie is a dependable medicine no matter how early in the day it may be; her unencumbered, clear-headed buzz allows you to go about your day with relative ease, but novice consumers should be aware that this strain typically boasts a high THC content which can induce anxiety in some individuals. All phenotypes stretch tall, but Nurse Jackie can either lean toward the sour, rounded buds of Medicine Woman or the citrus-smelling, pointed flowers characteristic of Jack the Ripper.

About this brand

Grow West Cannabis Company Logo
Grow West Cannabis Company is a community-centered, Maryland-owned company dedicated to safely producing high-quality medical cannabis. Our mission is to produce wholesome, natural, healing plants for the mond, body, and spirit.