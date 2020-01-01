Super Lemon Haze
by Grow West Cannabis CompanyWrite a review
Available in store only
- at Grow West Cannabis Company Dispensary
- Closed until 10:00 AM
- 79.2 miles away
About this product
Super Lemon Haze is a sativa with a sharp fruity aroma. It is known to be of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze parentage.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Super Lemon Haze
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Ocimene
A sativa-dominant hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.