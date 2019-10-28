 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Tahoe OG x Triangle Kush

by Grow West Cannabis Company

Cannabinoids

THC
20.4%
CBD
0.0%
$50.00

About this product

Tahoe OG x Triangle Kush is a well-balanced hybrid with musky citrus aroma. This cultivar can help relieve pain and inflammation without sedating effects. Great for use in the evening or daytime. Medicinal properties: stress relief, anti-anxiety, antidepressant, antibacterial, muscle relaxer

1 customer review

5.01

Demensha

Amazing just simply amazing! Depression ✅ Anxiety ✅ Insomnia ✅ restless legs✅ Grow west came in clutch with this.

About this brand

Grow West is a community-centered, family-owned company dedicated to safely producing high-quality medical cannabis.