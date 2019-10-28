Demensha
on October 28th, 2019
Amazing just simply amazing! Depression ✅ Anxiety ✅ Insomnia ✅ restless legs✅ Grow west came in clutch with this.
Tahoe OG x Triangle Kush is a well-balanced hybrid with musky citrus aroma. This cultivar can help relieve pain and inflammation without sedating effects. Great for use in the evening or daytime. Medicinal properties: stress relief, anti-anxiety, antidepressant, antibacterial, muscle relaxer
