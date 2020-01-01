Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Tangie is a sativa leaning hybrid with an earthy, citrus aroma. It is a cross of California Orange and a Skunk variety.
Grow West Cannabis Company
Grow West Cannabis Company is a community-centered, Maryland-owned company dedicated to safely producing high-quality medical cannabis. Our mission is to produce wholesome, natural, healing plants for the mond, body, and spirit.