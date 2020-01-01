Tangie Pre-roll
About this product
Tangie is a sativa leaning hybrid with an earthy, citrus aroma. It is a cross of California Orange and a Skunk variety. Each 0.5g pre-roll is packed to burn smoothly and evenly.
About this strain
Tangie
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Tangie is another fantastic offering from DNA Genetics in Amsterdam that has quickly gained popularity in its home and is spreading elsewhere. This strain is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The genetics on this strain are a cross of California Orange and a Skunk hybrid, and its citrus heritage is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.