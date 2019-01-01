 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Growing
  4. Grow lights
  5. Kind LED Grow Light Technologies for Artisanal and Medicinal Grow Operations of all sizes.

Kind LED Grow Light Technologies for Artisanal and Medicinal Grow Operations of all sizes.

by The GRC Sphere

Write a review
The GRC Sphere Growing Grow Lights Kind LED Grow Light Technologies for Artisanal and Medicinal Grow Operations of all sizes.
The GRC Sphere Growing Grow Lights Kind LED Grow Light Technologies for Artisanal and Medicinal Grow Operations of all sizes.
The GRC Sphere Growing Grow Lights Kind LED Grow Light Technologies for Artisanal and Medicinal Grow Operations of all sizes.
The GRC Sphere Growing Grow Lights Kind LED Grow Light Technologies for Artisanal and Medicinal Grow Operations of all sizes.
The GRC Sphere Growing Grow Lights Kind LED Grow Light Technologies for Artisanal and Medicinal Grow Operations of all sizes.

About this product

We work with Grow Operations of all sizes to match your growing environment with the Kind LED lighting technology that makes best sense.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

The GRC Sphere Logo
Welcome to Growers' Depot USA, the advanced e-commerce start-up paving the way for you to become successful as a home, or commercial, Artisanal / Medicinal Cannabis grower. We are a team of like-minded and determined individuals, all sharing a common vision for YOUR success. Our sophisticated grower technologies have already become an industry sensation. Would you like to find out more? Explore our website today (https://www.growersdepotusa.com/) and get empowered by downloading a FREE copy of our primer. We serve North American markets and export our products to other parts of the world~! We look forward to proving all our customers with free life-time support when you purchase your Gorilla Grow Tent, Kind LEDs and Lotus Nutrients from us. Technology demonstrations and order pick-ups can be arranged at our commercial farm in Still River, Massachusetts 01467 by contacting us at MemberSupport(at)GrowersDepotUSA(dot)com or by calling us at 1(978)456-8253. Commercial Farm Location: 327 Still River Road Still River, MA 01467