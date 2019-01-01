 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  GrowFloor® 75 Mil Greenhouse Floor Covering - 10' x 61'

GrowFloor® 75 Mil Greenhouse Floor Covering - 10' x 61'

by GrowFloor®

$3,165.90MSRP

About this product

GrowFloor® 75 Mil Greenhouse Floor Covering with high gloss top coat. Durable, 100% solid, premium polyvinyl. Sterile, air-tight, anti-microbial and reusable. Increases lighting efficiency, easy to install and clean. Protect plants and greenhouses. Cultivate clean plants. Raise the yield of your products for years to come. Grow more; grow better with GrowFloor multi-purpose greenhouse flooring! Indoor gardeners large and small pick premium GrowFloor growroom flooring for its durability, protection and growing performance. GrowFloor is anti-microbial, anti-bacterial, and mold-, moisture- and UV-resistant unlike traditional greenhouse flooring, Mylar films, epoxy coatings or paint. GrowFloor helps create a sterile, air-tight, lab-like environment while keeping out harmful contaminants like bugs, microbes, bacteria, water, mold and mildew. Made in the USA of thick, solid, 100% polyvinyl, GrowFloor is specifically engineered to reduce glare and hot spots and reflect light throughout your growing space and with any lighting setup – lighting efficiency is actually increased 400% over traditional methods. GrowFloor is easy on the green, too; it’s eco-friendly, repositionable and reusable, and requires little maintenance. Installation is simple and GrowFloor cleans easily with a spray hose or with household/vinyl-safe cleaners. It won’t deteriorate under heavy use and is padded for insulation and comfort, making it the ideal solution for: > Industrial greenhouses > Plant factories > Individual gardeners and residential greenhouses > Traditional indoor farmers > Organic growers > Those utilizing hydroponic, aquaponic, or aeroponic methods G-Floor® is constructed of 0.075” (1.9 mm) white, ceramic texture with a high-gloss top coat and comes in roll-out for creating a wall-to-wall covering or mat for smaller areas and individual uses. Harvest the full benefits of GrowFloor by teaming it with comparable greenhouse wall covering, GrowWall, for the ultimate grow room experience!

About this brand

GrowFloor® Logo
GrowFloor® and GrowWall™ are engineered specifically for the greenhouse/grow room industry. Easy to install, clean and maintain, the Grow line creates an air-tight, lab-like environment for growers to harvest a healthier crop. It seals grow rooms and is resistant to common indoor and outdoor contaminants often prevalent in grow spaces (microbes, bacteria, bugs, water, mold, and mildew). Manufactured in the USA, GrowFloor and GrowWall are constructed of polyvinyl with a white, ceramic, high-gloss top coat that actually helps enhance lighting sources by aiding in reflection, and reducing glare, UV rays and hot spots. Both floor and wall coverings are greener, too; they are reusable, recyclable and decrease cooling costs. See why horticulturists of all types and sizes are raising their yield with GrowFloor and GrowWall. Combine both products for the ultimate grow room experience.