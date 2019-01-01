 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  BALANCE White 99 (Hybrid) Cartridge – ½ gram

by GrowHealthy

by GrowHealthy

$50.00

About this product

White 99 (Balance) Cartridge Genetics: The White x Cindy 99 This BALANCE contains a ½ gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis distillate. The 500 mg of active ingredients in this cartridge are made up of ~361.00 mg THC, ~4.47 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 200. The ratio of CBD to THC is 1:80. *See website for most up to date product info and pricing.

White 99 is a potent hybrid cross of polar opposites. The offspring of Cinderella 99 and The White, this hybrid takes after its ancestors in both aroma and effect. Smelling of tropical citrus and pine, White 99 elevates mood and quashes depression. Its flavor is fresh and bright, tasting mostly of tart orange and lemon with a Kushy floral note on the finish.  

At GrowHealthy, we are dedicated to helping our patients live healthier, happier lives. We produce premium-quality cannabis products designed to provide relief from a host of conditions and to promote general wellness. We currently deliver our products across Florida for FREE! Visit our site to see our most up to date product list and prices.