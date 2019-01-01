About this product
White 99 (Balance) Distillate Syringe Genetics: The White x Cindy 99 This BALANCE syringe contains a ½ gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis distillate. The 500 mg of active ingredients in this syringe are made up of ~361.00 mg THC, ~4.47 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 200. The ratio of CBD to THC is 1:80.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
White 99
White 99 is a potent hybrid cross of polar opposites. The offspring of Cinderella 99 and The White, this hybrid takes after its ancestors in both aroma and effect. Smelling of tropical citrus and pine, White 99 elevates mood and quashes depression. Its flavor is fresh and bright, tasting mostly of tart orange and lemon with a Kushy floral note on the finish.