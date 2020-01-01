 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  BALANCE Ghost Flame Rider (Hybrid) Cartridge – ½ gram

BALANCE Ghost Flame Rider (Hybrid) Cartridge – ½ gram

by GrowHealthy

by GrowHealthy

Ghost Flame Rider (Balance) Cartridge Genetics: Ghost Rider OG x Blue Flame This BALANCE cartridge contains a ½ gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis distillate. The 500 mg of active ingredients in this cartridge are made up of ~422 mg THC, ~2 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 200. The ratio of CBD to THC is 1:241. *See website for most up to date product info and pricing.

Ghost Rider OG

Ghost Rider OG combines genetics from two legendary strains to produce an indica-dominant powerhouse. Parent strains include Karma’s Biker Kush and The White from Krome genetics. The White is known for its unbelievable density of beautiful bright white trichomes while Biker Kush is cherished for its classic Kush flavor. The result is a bud with flavors of Pine-Sol, citrus Kush, and earthy hash. The high is potent and sedative, making it a good choice for relaxing and winding down. 

At GrowHealthy, we are dedicated to helping our patients live healthier, happier lives. We produce premium-quality cannabis products designed to provide relief from a host of conditions and to promote general wellness. We currently deliver our products across Florida for FREE! Visit our site to see our most up to date product list and prices.