Grape Stomper (Balance) Genetics: Purple Elephant x Chemdawg This BALANCE flower consists of 3.5 grams of GrowHealthy’s premium cannabis flower. This flower contains ~18% THC and ~.07% CBD. We cultivate and handle every flower bud with care to maximize trichome production and deliver the most powerful and flavorful medicine to our patients.
Chemdog Sour Diesel
Chemdog Sour Diesel (or Chem Sour) from Reservoir Seeds is a sativa-dominant hybrid cannabis strain that combines champion genetics from Chemdog D and Sour Diesel. With a sharp sour bite, Chemdog Sour Diesel has a funky fuel and earthy pine aroma that stuns the senses. Its buzzing euphoria leaves you feeling elevated and uplifted, but anxiety-prone individuals should tread carefully with this high-flying sativa.