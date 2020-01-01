 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. BALANCE Grape Stomper (Hybrid) Pre-Roll – ½ gram

by GrowHealthy

$8.00MSRP

About this product

Grape Stomper (Balance) - Growhealthy Pre-roll (0.5g) Genetics: Purple Elephant x Chemdawg This BALANCE pre-roll consists of ½ gram of GrowHealthy’s premium cannabis flower. This pre-roll contains ~18% THC and ~.07% CBD. We cultivate and handle every flower bud with care to maximize trichome production and deliver the most powerful and flavorful medicine to our patients.

About this strain

Grape Stomper

Also called "Sour Grapes," Grape Stomper is a craft hybrid strain created by Gage Green Seeds. A complex cross between breeder JojoRizo’s Purple Elephant and breeder Elite Seeds’ Chemdawg Sour Diesel, Grape Stomper has quite the pedigree. The effects of this strain are felt most in the head, but a pleasant, tingly body sensation usually appears after a few minutes. As the name suggests, Grape Stomper also features a strong, fruity aroma similar to grape candy. 

About this brand

GrowHealthy Logo
At GrowHealthy, we are dedicated to helping our patients live healthier, happier lives. We produce premium-quality cannabis products designed to provide relief from a host of conditions and to promote general wellness. We currently deliver our products across Florida for FREE! Visit our site to see our most up to date product list and prices.