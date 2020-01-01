About this product
Grape Stomper (Balance) - Growhealthy Pre-roll (0.5g) Genetics: Purple Elephant x Chemdawg This BALANCE pre-roll consists of ½ gram of GrowHealthy’s premium cannabis flower. This pre-roll contains ~18% THC and ~.07% CBD. We cultivate and handle every flower bud with care to maximize trichome production and deliver the most powerful and flavorful medicine to our patients.
Grape Stomper
Also called "Sour Grapes," Grape Stomper is a craft hybrid strain created by Gage Green Seeds. A complex cross between breeder JojoRizo’s Purple Elephant and breeder Elite Seeds’ Chemdawg Sour Diesel, Grape Stomper has quite the pedigree. The effects of this strain are felt most in the head, but a pleasant, tingly body sensation usually appears after a few minutes. As the name suggests, Grape Stomper also features a strong, fruity aroma similar to grape candy.