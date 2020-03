LupoHQ on October 20th, 2019

I'm a big fan of the Cheese strains I've had so far. I know its supposed to be a little more sativa dominant however, there is a VERY subtle tone of Indica in it. Specifically Speaking, The Flower I picked up from GrowHealthy was amazing. The smell was very present from this one, and smelled in a good way. Queso Perro hits home as an all time favorite. The High From this one WILL creep up on you but in a pleasant way. Not like some other strains were you are suddenly completely out of your mind high (You can eventually get there if you smoke enough). I like Hybrid strains IMO you get the Most Bang for your buck as you get the best of both worlds. And Queso Perro will go down as one of my favorite Cheese Strain Hybrids