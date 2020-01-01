About this product
Tres Star (BALANCE) Distillate Genetics: Stardawg x Tres Daughter This BALANCE Syringe contains a ½ gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis distillate. The 500 mg of active ingredients in this cartridge are made up of ~352.45 mg THC, ~6.22 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 200. The ratio of CBD to THC is 1:56. *See website for most up to date product info and pricing.
The rare indica-dominant hybrid Tres Dawg by Top Dawg Seeds comes from Afghani #1 and a backcrossed Chemdog. Tres Dawg gave rise to other prized hybrids like Stardawg, Dawg's Waltz, and Appalachia.