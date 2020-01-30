Mellobudz3
on January 30th, 2020
A wonderful strain. Covered in tricomes and has a beautiful look. Even as a hybrid you can medicate in the a.m and be active. Great flower.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
White 99 (Balance) Flower Genetics: The White x Cindy 99 This BALANCE flower consists of 3.5 grams of GrowHealthy’s premium cannabis flower. This flower contains ~20.28% THC and ~.08% CBD. We cultivate and handle every flower bud with care to maximize trichome production and deliver the most powerful and flavorful medicine to our patients.
on January 30th, 2020
A wonderful strain. Covered in tricomes and has a beautiful look. Even as a hybrid you can medicate in the a.m and be active. Great flower.
on January 19th, 2020
Long time Bud lover. First time I've ever reviewed. Just burned a bowl of this lovely flower. Relaxing, but not sedating. Uplifting, happy stuff. Wanna talk about flavor? I say pick some of this up, roll it, pack it in a bowl and enjoy ☠️
on October 15th, 2019
Picked up 3.5G's of White 99 on October 10th. Upon opening it the nuggets were super dense and absolutely coated in trichomes. It has a very noticeable aroma uplifting and slightly fruity is what I would call it. There is a definite Citrus undertone in it somewhere. Being that I consumed this both in a RAW cone and Bong I felt the full effects. All of my nausea literally disappeared, and back pain vanished. The head high comes on in FULL force with this one. Smokability was great, was smooth and the taste was just as good
White 99 is a potent hybrid cross of polar opposites. The offspring of Cinderella 99 and The White, this hybrid takes after its ancestors in both aroma and effect. Smelling of tropical citrus and pine, White 99 elevates mood and quashes depression. Its flavor is fresh and bright, tasting mostly of tart orange and lemon with a Kushy floral note on the finish.