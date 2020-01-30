LupoHQ on October 15th, 2019

Picked up 3.5G's of White 99 on October 10th. Upon opening it the nuggets were super dense and absolutely coated in trichomes. It has a very noticeable aroma uplifting and slightly fruity is what I would call it. There is a definite Citrus undertone in it somewhere. Being that I consumed this both in a RAW cone and Bong I felt the full effects. All of my nausea literally disappeared, and back pain vanished. The head high comes on in FULL force with this one. Smokability was great, was smooth and the taste was just as good