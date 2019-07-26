Chiefly50
on July 26th, 2019
Dr Rogue is the SH**! 💯Be careful when inhaling at first!! Takes you where u need to b immediately!
Dr. Rogue (BODY) Distillate Genetics: Docs OG x Rogue OG This BODY distillate contains a ½ gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis distillate. The 500 mg of active ingredients in this syringe are made up of ~413.42 THC, ~1.09 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 100. The ratio of CBD to THC is 1:379. *See website for most up to date product info and pricing.
on July 26th, 2019
