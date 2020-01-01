 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. BODY Ghost Rider OG (Indica) Pre-roll – ½ gram

BODY Ghost Rider OG (Indica) Pre-roll – ½ gram

by GrowHealthy

Write a review
GrowHealthy Cannabis Pre-rolls BODY Ghost Rider OG (Indica) Pre-roll – ½ gram

$8.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Ghost Rider O.G. (Body) Pre-roll Syringe Genetics: Ghost Train Haze x Sour Pez This BODY pre-roll contains 3.5 grams of GrowHealthy’s premium cannabis flower. This pre-roll consists of ~21% THC and ~.03% CBD. We cultivate and handle every flower bud with care to maximize trichome production and deliver the most powerful and flavorful medicine to our patients.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

GrowHealthy Logo
At GrowHealthy, we are dedicated to helping our patients live healthier, happier lives. We produce premium-quality cannabis products designed to provide relief from a host of conditions and to promote general wellness. We currently deliver our products across Florida for FREE! Visit our site to see our most up to date product list and prices.