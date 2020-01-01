 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
BODY Mango (Indica) Vape Pen – ¼ gram

by GrowHealthy

$25.00MSRP

About this product

Mango (BODY) Disposable Vape Pen Genetics: Afghani x KC33 This BODY Disposable Pen contains a 1/4 gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis distillate. The 250 mg of active ingredients in this cartridge are made up of ~217.63 mg THC, ~1.88 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 50. The ratio of CBD to THC is 1:116. *See website for most up to date product info and pricing.

About this strain

Mango

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

The Mango cannabis strain has been around since the early 1960s. In 1991, it was crossed with KC 33 to give us the current Mango strain. Its buds have been known to grow very large, about the size of a softball, and can be up to a foot and a half in length. The foliage turns to a deep red/purple color with a smell and taste of sweet mango. Mango takes 9 to 11 weeks to flower.

About this brand

At GrowHealthy, we are dedicated to helping our patients live healthier, happier lives. We produce premium-quality cannabis products designed to provide relief from a host of conditions and to promote general wellness. We currently deliver our products across Florida for FREE! Visit our site to see our most up to date product list and prices.