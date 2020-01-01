About this product
Mango (BODY) Tincture Genetics: Afghani x KC33 This BODY Tincture contains a 1oz of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis tincture. The 28,349 mg of active ingredients in this tincture are made up of ~477.40 mg THC, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 200. The ratio of CBD to THC is 0:477. *See website for most up to date product info and pricing.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Mango
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
The Mango cannabis strain has been around since the early 1960s. In 1991, it was crossed with KC 33 to give us the current Mango strain. Its buds have been known to grow very large, about the size of a softball, and can be up to a foot and a half in length. The foliage turns to a deep red/purple color with a smell and taste of sweet mango. Mango takes 9 to 11 weeks to flower.